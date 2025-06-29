Handyman shares brilliant plumbing hack using common household ingredient: 'Great tip'

One of the most common problems for homeowners is faulty appliances. When something like your refrigerator or washing machine isn't working properly, it can be incredibly frustrating. That's why it's so helpful when a professional offers a hack to help fix the problem quickly and effectively.

The scoop

One such professional (@mechanicallyincleyend) recently took to TikTok to share an ingenious hack for fixing a leaky toilet.

In the video, the poster explains, "… a running toilet will cost you hundreds of dollars a month." In a demonstration, they put food coloring in the tank of the toilet, mix the water around, and explain that if the colored water leaks into the bowl, you know the flapper on your toilet is defective and is more than likely causing the leak.

They then model how to clean and reattach the flapper so that it can work efficiently again. "Congratulations. You just saved yourself 250 bucks."

How it's helping

Hacks like this are extremely helpful for many reasons. First and foremost, they save you money. Since they are easy to do yourself, you don't need to pay for expensive repairs. And since they stop unnecessary leakage, you will ultimately save money on your water bills.

They are also good for the environment. Stopping leaks before they get out of hand helps conserve water, and every little bit counts.

And this is only one of many hacks available that can help save you money and preserve the environment. For instance, one incredible hack details how to reposition the refill tube to fill the tank directly, saving tons of water. Another is a recipe for DIY toilet bombs that leave your bowl smelling and looking clean without having to pay or use toxic chemicals.

Perhaps the best way to cut costs and benefit the environment is to make your home a smart home. And now it's easier than ever with smart appliances specifically designed to lower your bills and conserve energy and water.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original post were appreciative of the helpful hack. One said, "[Doing] this when I get home…." Another said, "I thought this was a great tip so I tried it."

