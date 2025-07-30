Homeowner stunned after HOA says they must foot massive bill: 'Do I just have to accept?'

Getting slapped with a $4,000 repair bill for a leak you don't control is the kind of surprise no homeowner wants. That's the situation one Redditor detailed in their post in the r/HOA subreddit.

It sparked debate over a question that hits too close to home for many condo owners: Where does the HOA's responsibility end and yours begin?

In the post, the homeowner explained they noticed a leak in the water line feeding into their unit. The trouble spot was outside the home, before the shutoff valve, in a spot that seemed like common property. But because the line serves only their unit, the homeowners association said the repair responsibility fell on them — even though it runs under a sidewalk and past fire lines to a box near the street.

The HOA cited governing documents, pointing to a clause that makes any utility serving just one unit the owner's responsibility, even if it's in a common area. The poster clarified that lines not attached to a fire sprinkler system were typically the homeowner's job to repair.

A plumber estimated the repair would cost around $4,000. That figure had the OP asking, "Any way I can fight it or do I just have to accept the repair?"

Commenters didn't offer much hope. "Unfortunately this sounds like it will be your responsibility, which would be the norm for condos and townhomes," one person wrote. "Insurance will never cover required maintenance, so unless you can prove this was caused by a specific event, that's a no go."

Someone else echoed the same sobering truth: "Welcome to home ownership. Anything on my side of the meter is my problem."

One commenter offered practical advice: "Consult 3-4 plumbers to see if it truly is necessary to replace the whole line or only the portion of the leak. You will likely need to work with the HOA to get the leak repaired as well."

This kind of confusion — and cost — isn't rare in HOA communities. These gray areas often leave homeowners footing big bills for repairs they assumed would be shared or covered. HOAs, while designed to maintain community standards, have also been known to block or delay homeowner-led improvements that lower energy use or improve long-term sustainability, including rooftop solar and native plant lawns.

Homeowners pushing for change have found success by challenging outdated HOA rules from the inside out — and making space for smarter, greener choices.

