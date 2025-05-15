Homeowner captures bizarre behavior from neighbor's yard crew during weekly visit: 'I still don't understand'

"My neighbor hires a guy to come twice a week, and all he does is blow dirt."

A neighborhood nuisance was shown in a Reddit post, highlighting the issues surrounding leaf blowing.

The post was shared on a subreddit, r/MildlyInfuriating, and shows a photo of a lawn care worker in the area. "My neighbor hires a guy to come twice a week, and all he does is blow dirt," the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Besides being loud, and in this person's case, unnecessary, leaf blowers are incredibly powerful polluters. According to the California Air Resources Board, "For a commercial leaf blower, one hour of operation emits smog-forming pollution comparable to driving a new light-duty passenger car about 1100 miles."

Neighbors impeding an individual's quality of life, as well as their environmental endeavors, is an ongoing issue. One poster recently shared a neighbor who put garbage in their recycling bin — not only using the poster's property, but also preventing the recycling from being properly dealt with.

Another person shared how their neighbor was spraying chemicals into their lawn, harming their plants and endangering their children and pet.

Simple steps are available to help overcome challenges with neighbors. Starting out, you can set clear boundaries and thoughtfully explain your concerns to neighbors. If those actions don't work, you can document evidence of problematic behaviors and report issues to HOA boards or even law enforcement, if seriously necessary.

Commenters on the leaf-blowing post shared their disdain for the dirt-blowing ordeal.

"I still don't understand leaf blowers," one said. "Loud, cause pollution, and kinda do nothing."

Another user bluntly stated, "Ban them all!"

To avoid some of the negative effects of leaf-blowing, electric blowers are a viable alternative. Aside from contributing to those daunting pollution statistics, they are also quieter and safer options. You can also try rewilding your yard — using native plants to keep your lawn beautiful, without needing hefty lawncare or chemicals to keep the flora thriving.

