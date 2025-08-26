Woman shares simple hack to cut down on high electricity bills: 'Makes it so much easier'

  • Home Home

by Hannah Slusher
Photo Credit: iStock

If your electricity bills have been higher than expected this summer, TikTok user Tay Brice (@taybrice) may have just the trick to help.

In a viral video, she demonstrates a simple method for cleaning electric fans and air filters that can help your appliances run more efficiently — and cut down on wasted energy. 

@taybrice

These electric bills been hurting my feelings

♬ original sound - TayBrice

The scoop

Brice's hack is simple: She uses a standard leaf blower to blow dust and debris out of electric fans and HVAC air filters. Over time, dirt buildup can make fans and filters work harder, using more electricity to move the same amount of air. By quickly clearing this buildup, appliances operate more efficiently, drawing less power while maintaining airflow.

In her video, Brice runs the leaf blower across filter surfaces, showing how much dust can accumulate in just a few months. This method doesn't require any special tools beyond a leaf blower, and it can be done in minutes.

How it's helping

The immediate benefit is lower energy bills. Appliances that run more efficiently use less electricity, saving money each month.

Over time, consistent maintenance like this can extend the lifespan of fans and HVAC systems, reducing repair or replacement costs.

From an environmental perspective, using less electricity means lower demand on the grid, reducing reliance on dirty fuels and cutting pollution, helping to create a cooler, cleaner home and planet.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were quick to respond, praising Brice's hack as a clever, low-cost solution

One comment read, "I need to do better about my filters." 

Another user added, "As someone who works in the hvac industry, thank you!" 

Many shared their own tips, like using compressed air for smaller vents or repeating the process seasonally, showing the community's excitement for easy, practical energy-saving hacks.

"I just did this with our fans," another said. "The leaf blower makes it so much easier." 

