State lawmakers unveil game-changing HVAC incentives — here's how to snag up to $4,000 for a brand-new heat pump

The state of Oregon has instituted a new policy that will allow residents to get an extra tax credit if they convert their HVAC system to a more energy-efficient heat pump.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Oregon Department of Energy is offering $2,000 in rebates to people who install a heat pump on their homes, funded by the federal government's Climate Pollution Reduction Grant, which gave the state $197 million last year.

The state says it has had over 1,000 applicants for the rebate program so far and that it expects that number to keep climbing.

When combined with the federal government's tax credit, you can save a total of $4,000 on installing a heat pump in your home.

Heat pumps are a great way to save money on your energy bill and reduce your home's carbon footprint. Heating your home is responsible for a large part of your home's power bills, and heat pumps require less energy than traditional HVACs.

Where traditional HVAC systems use natural gas or electricity (which could come from dirty sources such as oil) to heat your home, or toxic chemicals such as freon to cool it, a heat pump pulls the heat from your air and transfers it outside to help keep your home cool, or pulls heat from outside to warm it. They are more energy efficient than traditional HVAC systems for both heating and cooling, and they rely far less on things like natural gas.

However, it can be complicated to find an HVAC company willing to help you install your heat pump; many companies will push you toward more traditional systems that they have partnerships with or are more comfortable installing.

However, if you want to take advantage of the full $4,000 benefit and save the most money possible, you need to act fast. President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill ends the federal tax credit for many environmental improvements like solar power at the end of this year, and while the heat pump rebates are safe for now, it's better to act sooner rather than later to save as much money as possible.

