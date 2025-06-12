  • Tech Tech

Researchers use once-forgotten tech to completely transform energy grid: 'We're building on something that has a long track record'

"We don't have to reinvent."

by Kristin Boyles
"We don't have to reinvent."

Inlyte Energy is using an old tool to make great strides in the future of energy storage with iron-salt batteries. These decades-old batteries have never been used on a large or commercial scale — until now.

As more utility companies shift to clean energy sources, there's one big problem: The weather doesn't always cooperate. The sun doesn't always shine, and the wind doesn't always blow — so, what do you do?

Long-duration storage can help make energy from renewable sources accessible at any time. However, the dominant lithium-ion battery is not realistic for this use. Enter Inlyte Energy and the iron-salt battery.

Former Stanford researcher Antonio Baclig spent eight years looking through existing battery models to find one that he could use to transform the grid.

Then he saw the iron-salt battery, initially developed in the 1980s for powering electric cars. Baclig founded Inlyte Energy and got to work creating a viable lithium-ion battery alternative.

The batteries are inexpensive, easy to produce, and store electricity well. New models can hold up to 20 times the energy of the cells from the '80s.

Inlyte Energy tested a 100-cell module. "That was our first module, and it just worked," Baclig said, as Canary Media reported. "We're building on something that has a long track record, so we don't have to reinvent."

By building on existing knowledge, the team creates tech that improves the reliability of affordable energy sources.

"Inexpensive storage is what will truly make wind and solar a competitive total solution versus fossil fuels, not just in California but everywhere in the world," Baclig explained, per TechEnergy Ventures.

Iron-salt batteries offer advantages that may make them more appealing compared to lithium-ion versions.

They have a much lower fire risk because they don't use a flammable electrolyte. On top of that, the materials used to make them are inexpensive and can be sourced domestically, keeping expenses down.

Iron-salt batteries can also operate in extreme temperatures, keeping power running during weather events. And these batteries make it possible to reduce the pollution associated with burning dirty energy, which helps keep us healthier.

By pairing this revamped storage system with wind and solar, Inlyte Energy can form a power grid that costs less than one that runs on fossil fuels.

In creating a product that can do short- and long-term energy storage, Inlyte Energy has the potential to transform the power grid as we know it.

"While other solutions specialize in either daily cycling or long-duration storage," chief commercial officer Ben Kaun said, "our batteries are differentiated in their ability to do both — offering an unmatched combination of performance, cost, durability, and safety."

