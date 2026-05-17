Homeowner stunned after discovering iconic kitchenware set on side of road

"'I would brag about this find for the rest of my life."

The trash may not be the first place you think to look when you need kitchen supplies, but sometimes it pays off to keep your eyes peeled near garbage cans.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a Reddit user shared photos of a set of pots and pans they discovered in a neighbor's trash, and identified them as the high-end brand Le Creuset. The photos showed that they picked up at least eight different pots.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found all these on the side of the curb," they said in the post. "some of them are not in the best condition, but I can't complain when they're free."

Le Creuset makes very popular kitchen items like cookware and bakeware. They're expensive, considered luxury, and are highly sought after at thrift stores and other secondhand platforms.

Commenters were impressed by the find and expressed their jealousy to the poster.

"I would brag about this find for the rest of my life," one user said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

"I love that they have a little wear, too much obsession these days to keep things perfect. These looked lived in and hopefully encourage you to use them as much as you can!" another commenter said.

"Incredible! Those will clean up just fine," a user commented.

"You can absolutely get these back to perfect. I've done it. I think there was one I had to finish with some bleach but they came up so well! Congratulations on your score!" a commenter said.

Saving things from the trash is beneficial in more ways than one. When you find something for free, you don't have to buy it new. You also have the potential to come across rare, valuable, and high-quality items, which you could keep and use or sell for a profit.

Dumpster diving and thrifting instead of always shopping new also keeps things out of landfills, which is a win for the environment. In our world of fast fashion and overconsumption, using what we already have is an easy way to live sustainably and care for the climate.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.