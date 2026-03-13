Shopper stunned by kitchenware purchased from Goodwill: 'It finally happened to me'

A thrifter found their white whale in a Le Creuset pot, turning fellow thrift shop fans green with envy.

"It finally happened to me…$6," they wrote above several pictures of the pan in a post to the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit.

Le Creuset pans — especially Dutch ovens, like the one the original poster snagged — have a cult following and are coveted scores in the thrifting community. It's easy to understand why, given their functionality, durability, and the fact that they can retail for well over $200 new.

As evidenced by this post, thrifting is a great way to find high-end items for basically pennies on the dollar. If you end up with a rare or in-demand item but don't need or want it for yourself, you can potentially resell it and make a profit.

The letter "D" stamped into the lid of this black pan may indicate a vintage model, which could potentially be worth even more.

Buying secondhand is also a great way to save on clothing, everyday necessities, or even big once-in-a-lifetime purchases. Many brides-to-be, for example, have found their dream dresses on the racks of secondhand shops.

Even some of the shabbier pieces you may encounter, like old tables or chairs, can be brought back to life with some inventive upcycling or a little TLC.

On top of being fun and easy on the pocketbook, buying items already in circulation keeps them out of landfills, where they can contribute to the world's growing pollution problem. Sharing your finds is also a great way to build community and inspire others to adopt the practice.

Commenters on the original post happily celebrated the lucky find, with some also sharing their jealousy.

"That's awesome!" one wrote.

"Congrats! That's a gold star right there!" another added, following up with "#jealous."

"Awesome find!! Almost big enough to hold my jealousy," quipped a third.

