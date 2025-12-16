Homeowner shares dramatic before-and-after video after ripping out their lawn: 'That's ... serious'

This kind of makeover doesn't just look good.

Many American yards are still covered in turf or the traditional plain grass lawn, even though lawn irrigation uses nearly 9 billion gallons of water each day in the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency. But one creator is showing what it looks like to step outside the norm.

A TikTok video from New Jersey creator Putra Bonaccorsi (@goodpathgarden) shows how different a yard can look when moving away from high-maintenance grass, which yields low visual satisfaction and little to no benefit for humans or wildlife.

The updated yard shows rows of Emerald Green arborvitae planted along the fence, plus layered shrubs and flowers. Putra wrote in the caption that the first major change was the arborvitae for privacy.

#fyp #explorepage #gardentransformation #gardenmakeover ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) - Tommy Richman @goodpathgarden Our garden before and after the glow-up✨ Our garden has undergone a significant transformation over the past 5 years. Originally, it was just a basic grass area with no purpose. However, over time, we added flower beds around our fence lines and filled them with Green Emerald Arborvitae for privacy hedging, along with perennials and annuals to bring in colors and interest. As you can see in the before shots, we had white vinyl fencing that lacked interest. Our first major planting in our yard was the hedges of Green Emerald Arborvitaes around our fence lines to provide privacy, as our neighbors are quite close and we wanted to create an enclosed space. #goodpathgarden

This kind of makeover doesn't just look good, it's also practical. Natural and native lawn alternatives can reduce watering, mowing, and fertilizing compared to traditional grass.

You can upgrade your yard by switching to a clover, buffalo, native grass, or xeriscaped lawn for lower maintenance and a more picturesque lawn like this one. Partially replacing grass with these options creates healthier habitats for pollinators, as they help protect the human food supply.

Other homeowners are seeing similar results when they rethink their traditional lawns. For example, one homeowner rewilded their yard and ended up with more dragonflies and other wildlife visiting. Replacing a monoculture lawn over time with layered plant beds, as this other homeowner did, reduces maintenance requirements.





Commenters under the post were impressed by the transformation, and many were curious about how the homeowner started the project so they could do the same.

"I wish I could copy & paste into my yard," one commenter wrote under the transformation video, adding to a mass of compliments.

"That's some serious privacy," a second user wrote, acknowledging the benefit of the arborvitae.

"That looks beautiful!!" another commenter added.

