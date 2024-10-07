New gardener seeks help after supposed lavender seedlings sprout rapid-growing plant: 'I'm pretty sure this isn't lavender'

"I have the same plant growing in my onion pot. … We are infested."

This new gardener was shocked to find what they've really been growing.

Gardening is full of surprises. A Redditor asked r/gardening for help in identifying a plant they'd been caring for, hoping it was the lavender they'd planted weeks earlier.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is my first year trying to garden, I planted lavender seeds. … After 3 weeks of nothing, I pretty much gave up and then this little guy grew. I've done a lot of research and I'm pretty sure this isn't lavender? But what is it?"

The photos show a thriving green plant, certainly well-cared for.

One user decided to gently break the news, writing: "It's crabgrass. I'm sorry honey."

Finger-grass, also called crabgrass, isn't a grass at all — it's a rapidly reproducing weed. It's great for animals to graze on, but not ideal for your yard. Not all weeds are bad, though — native weeds can provide food for insects, and some weeds (including dandelion and knotweed) can be eaten by you, too.

Despite tenderly caring for a weed for weeks, the Redditor remained in good spirits. They commented: "Let me explain that nearly every day I have been: lightly misting the leaves; speaking encouraging words to it; googling pictures of lavender growth cycles and gaslighting myself into thinking I was growing lavender."

While a traditional yard requires a lot of micromanaging, a native plant yard can simply be allowed to do its own thing. No pesticides, no manual watering, no mowing — all benefits of rewilding your yard. You'll do less work but get to enjoy a stunning yard all the same.

Many commenters warned the Redditor that crabgrass can quickly take over a yard.

"I have the same plant growing in my onion pot. We're 'crabby' over here about it too. Like others have said - we are infested with crab grass," one user said.

"This is so charming, you made my night," another commenter wrote. "This is the most loved crabgrass in the universe."

