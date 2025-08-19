Homeowner shares photo after making special lawn agreement with neighbor: 'An awesome collaboration'

"Lasagna gardening," or sheet mulching, is a highly effective method for smothering weeds or grass, effectively cutting off their growth and life cycle — and a recent Reddit post arguably demonstrated an early stage of this technique.

The post in the r/NoLawns subreddit presented a possible example of the method, describing the use of a neighbor's leaves to smother a stretch of grass. The post prompted a response that highlighted the teamwork: "This was an awesome collaboration with you and your neighbors!"

The OP used a take on the sheet mulching method to kill all the grass in the ditch, with native plant replacements in mind. Although the method often also involves a base barrier of cardboard to suppress growth underneath, layering organic materials, such as grass clippings, leaves, or pine straw, over existing grass accomplishes two things.

First, it kills off the underlying layers. Second, the organic materials decompose, enriching the soil while suppressing unwanted vegetation. Pretty nifty for such a simple process.

Replacing the grass with native plants, such as clover or buffalo grass, depending on the planting zone, is a popular option. Based on a survey, the National Wildlife Federation and National Gardening Association pegged the proportion of U.S. adults purchasing plants native to their region at 17%.

The survey also indicated that 12% of American adults are converting sections of lawn to natural or wild landscape and that 28% are embracing sustainable landscaping practices (such as using organic methods or wildlife-friendly plants).

There's certainly room to grow, but posts like the one on Reddit, along with the mere existence of subreddits like r/NoLawns, spread the word about the value and efficacy of native or natural lawns.

The benefits are extensive, including very low maintenance, reducing water consumption, and improving savings by avoiding lawn care.

Native lawns are a boon to pollinators as well, an essential aspect, given the broader impacts of pesticides, habitat loss, fragmentation, invasive species, shifts in temperature and precipitation, and diseases.

Monoculture lawns seem simple, but they are more complicated to care for, requiring extensive water use and tireless maintenance.

For the original poster, transitioning from monoculture to native involved what one Reddit response called a "heavy application of leaves."

The OP also received some solid advice from experienced gardeners.

One comment said: "Mulch it in place. It will form a nice mat and break down faster for the impending garden bed."

If everything goes as intended, the OP will have a fantastic head start on a thriving, native garden environment.

