Expert shares money-saving hack for starting thriving garden: 'So smart'

If you're looking for an inexpensive method of filling out your garden beds while maximizing your crop returns, then the lasagna method might just be the thing you're looking for.

The scoop

TikTok user Sophia (@stincgardens4char) shared the basics of this method in a video that recommends against simply buying large quantities of soil.

The method is described as a no-dig technique that helps to build rich, fertile soil in a raised garden bed by stacking organic materials atop one another, similar to layers of lasagna.

It starts by getting any "browns," which include things such as cardboard, old leaves, or sticks, before layering on "greens" like grass clippings, new leaves, and compost. Soil then goes on top of these layers.

These natural, carbon-rich layers of browns and greens turn into nutrient-rich soil over time. It is recommended to start this process in the fall or winter so that the layers can be fully broken down by early spring.

"No tilling, no digging, just delicious dirt for happy roots," the post description reads.

How it's helping

This method avoids the need to buy numerous bags of garden soil, which not only helps you save money but also allows you to focus on how you want to develop and grow your garden without having to worry about weeds or low crop yields.

Brown, carbon-rich materials like cardboard not only help contribute to the overall health of the soil but also help stall or completely stop the growth of weeds by forming a natural protective layer that lasts, unlike artificial weed-prevention products like landscape fabric or harmful chemicals that only harm the soil when they break down.

By saving money on soil and allocating more time to what you actually want to plant in your garden, you can more easily enjoy the many benefits of gardening, such as the chance to save even more money by growing your own food and products at home.

It's not only cheaper than buying them at the supermarket, but they'll likely taste even better. Gardening has also been shown to be a fantastic way to boost your mental health.

What everyone's saying

Users in the comments were impressed by the ease and effectiveness of the lasagna method, and pointed out how similar approaches have helped them in their own gardens.

"I [have] been putting a layer of dry leaves at the bottom of my pots and soil on top of it and it works and saves me soil," one user commented.

"You're so smart about this. Love it!" wrote another.

