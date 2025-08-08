Expert gardener warns against common landscaping mistake: 'It will make your life harder'

"Researchers know it; gardeners know it."

TikTok user Jennie (@texasgardening) posted a video explaining why landscaping fabric creates a "living hell" for gardeners.

She explained, "They wanna sell you a dream — that it's gonna make your life easy; it will make your life harder."

Jennie highlighted the many reasons you should not get landscaping fabric. She said that "inevitably stuff will grow through your landscaping fabric" as it cannot stop roots or persistent weeds.

Preventing weeds is the main reason people use landscaping fabric, so this is clearly a pretty major flaw.

Jennie goes on to say that this fabric is bad for your garden's soil and plants because it prevents proper water saturation and absorption.

Landscaping fabric often does the opposite of what it's intended to do. It can also leave behind plastic particles, contaminating your garden and making it harder for plants to thrive.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Instead of landscaping fabric, install a natural lawn or rewild your yard. This creates a flourishing green space without harmful supplies like fabric. Native plants need less water and maintenance than non-native plants. You can save money on supplies and spend less time gardening without sacrificing a lovely outdoor space.

Plus, native plants support a healthy ecosystem, especially for pollinators. They depend on native plants for nectar, and native plants depend on them for reproduction. Even 35% of the world's food crops rely on pollinators, so they're essential for human survival.

You don't need landscaping fabric for a glorious garden. As Jennie says in her video, "Researchers know it; gardeners know it." And now, her followers know it too.

Someone commented, "I've heard about using cardboard instead, then mulch on top of it." And Jennie replied, saying she recommends that.

Another person shared their negative landscaping fabric experience: "The builders put in landscaping fabric when our house was built and I'm still finding pieces every time I plant something."

A different commenter noted, "Removing it helped a huge flooding problem we had near our foundation."

The fabric often does more harm than good, if indeed it does any good at all.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.