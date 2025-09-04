Officials offer residents massive incentives for critical home upgrades — here are the details

There are benefits for households and the community as a whole.

Lane County residents can slash their home cooling costs, thanks to a big assist from local utilities, according to a recent article in The Register-Guard. Multiple providers across the Oregon region now offer rebates and zero-interest loans up to $15,000 to help homeowners install heat pumps — appliances that provide both heating and cooling with less energy than traditional systems.

Heat pumps transfer air into and out of homes using an outdoor compressor, making them more energy-efficient than typical air conditioning units. They can dramatically reduce energy expenses year-round and cut energy bills by 30 to 50%, delivering long-term savings that pay dividends for decades.

These systems replace both heating and cooling systems with a single, energy-efficient unit. During the summer months, heat pumps function like traditional AC, while winter operations reverse the process to provide heating, eliminating the need for separate systems.

As for what's being offered, Eugene Water & Electric leads the pack with the most generous incentives, providing $1,000 rebates for ducted heat pumps plus zero-interest loans up to $15,000. Ductless units qualify for $800 rebates and loans up to $14,000.

The Springfield Utility Board is offering rebates of between $200 and $1,400 for ducted systems, along with zero-interest loans of up to $7,200. Ductless options receive $800 to $900 rebates plus loans up to $4,700.

Several additional Lane County utilities offer their own rebate and loan programs for heat pump installations. The government also provides tax credits worth 30% of installation costs through the end of this year, further reducing the total costs of upgrading your home system.

The widespread adoption of heat pumps also supports cleaner air quality by reducing demand on the electrical grid during peak usage periods. Each installation reduces household energy consumption, leading to lower monthly costs for families and decreased demand for electricity generation derived from fossil fuels.

