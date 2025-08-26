Homeowner shares honest review after two freezing winters with a heat pump: 'Don't let anyone talk you out of it'

It may not feel like it now, but the cold temperatures of winter are just around the corner. And a Canadian homeowner wants people to know that, even in the coldest of times, a heat pump can make any home feel warm and cozy.

The homeowner posted their story of heat pump ownership on the r/heatpumps subreddit after spending two winters with it in their Ontario home. In fact, the outside temperature was minus-13 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) when the OP wrote their post, but inside was a toasty 21.5 C (71 F).

"Now into our second winter with the system, I can firmly say this was the best decision," they wrote. "For anyone in Ontario considering cold climate heat pumps, don't let anyone talk you out of it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Heating and cooling account for more than half of the energy used in an average home. The amazing technology behind heat pumps brings that figure way down — and monthly energy bills come down with it.

Instead of burning dirty energy to create warm air, heat pumps capture heat from the surrounding air, water, or ground. That method uses less energy than a standard furnace, making heat pumps much cleaner — especially when professionals such as those at Mitsubishi ensure you get the right heat pump for your home.

When it's warm outside, heat pumps work similarly to a standard air conditioner, meaning it stays comfortable inside no matter what the temperature is outside.

The OP said they decided on a heat pump after their old furnace and air conditioner died and as part of a housewide upgrade to electric appliances. Without relying on natural gas, they said they were saving $70-80 per month on energy bills.

For now, heat pumps also come with considerable tax credits and rebates in the United States, though the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will eliminate many eco-friendly savings by the end of this year. Acting quickly could save homeowners thousands of dollars, and Mitsubishi can connect interested parties with trained, local professionals to do the job.

Other cold-climate homeowners agreed with the OP's assessment of heat pumps. A fellow Canadian commented that, even in sub-zero temperatures, their system worked flawlessly.

"My new heat pump is barely breaking a sweat," they wrote. "I've already saved at least $700 since I switched from oil."

"This is so great to hear," another added. "Thanks for sharing and breaking the stigma, one story at a time."

