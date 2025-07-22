Gardeners issue warning against common landscaping blunder: 'It doesn't really work'

A homeowner and first-time landscaper posted on a landscaping subreddit looking for advice on their upcoming yard renovation plan, and people had useful tips as well as one warning.

"We moved into our home about 4 years ago and are finally in a place to start landscaping. I'm brand new to this and have never done any projects before," the homeowner explained in the Reddit post.

They attached a photo of a brick home with several sections of green front yard split up by a sidewalk, detailing their plan beneath it, part of which included "planning to put down a weed barrier, edge it with plastic, and cover the whole thing with pea gravel."

Many people in the comments agreed that the plan sounded decent, but with one caveat: no weed barrier, and no plastic edging. Weed barrier (or landscape fabric) and edging are ineffective and wastes of money. They can cost hundreds of dollars to install and don't keep weeds away.

Made of plastic, they are also awful for the environment, contaminating soil with microplastics and inhibiting plant growth. The materials can leach chemicals into soil, polluting the very environment you're trying to cultivate.

They prevent proper drainage and aeration, healthy microorganism activity, and root growth. These things are all essential to a thriving garden. Instead of using landscape fabric or plastic edging, opt for an all-natural lawn.

With a natural lawn, you can enjoy the beauty and low maintenance of native plants in your region. Rewilding your yard also saves you money on water and maintenance, because native plants don't need much help to flourish.

You'll be doing your local ecosystem, especially the pollinators, a favor. Humans need pollinators. According to the Department of Agriculture, 35% of all food crops rely on pollinators for reproduction. Making your yard pollinator-friendly supports the food supply.

Thankfully, along with their warnings, commenters offered alternative solutions.

"Skip the fabric and the plastic edging. It doesn't really work, and it looks like s***. If you really need edging, use small boulders or natural stacked stone," one suggested.

"Consider doing a thin border trench with brick or stone instead of plastic edging," another wrote. "It can be longer-lasting, especially if you're not planning to redo this for years."

