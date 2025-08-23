New homeowner dismayed after digging up concerning issue left behind by previous owner: 'I have literally no clue what to do'

A Reddit user shared the issues they were facing with their new home's garden, and asked for advice, bringing about a discussion on landscaping fabric.

"Just bought a new house and after digging around my flower bed I've discovered that they laid literal black plastic on the ground ... I am going to be removing all the mulch and black plastic and I have literally NO clue what to do after that," the user explained.

Though the plastic flooding the flower bed already might raise eyebrows for garden lovers, the user added, "Should I do landscape fabric or do what some others are doing and lay cardboard followed [by] 2-4 inches of mulch?"

Landscaping fabric, also known as yard fabric or weed fabric, has been advised against by landscape professionals for a few reasons. Not only does this fabric really not have any ability to prevent weeds as it is marketed to, but it can also suffocate soil, drying up your yard and killing your plants.

Others online have faced their fair share of landscaping fabric disasters. As the material is frequently a non-biodegradable plastic, people have found the fabric in their yards from years prior.

More planet-friendly yard options shoot for using less material and wasting less money and effort on it. Instead of investing in yard fabric, fertilizers with heavy chemicals, and random plants from the home improvement store — which could be invasive — you can try rewilding your yard.

By planting native growing species, your garden won't require as much maintenance, and will be a thriving part of your surrounding ecosystem, helping improve everything from pollinators to air quality.

For those less interested in gardening, converting to a native lawn using native grass and ground cover is another great way to keep costs and maintenance down, and let your lawn be 'wild' while also gorgeous.

Commenters on Reddit shared their dismay over the possibility of using yard fabric, with one saying, "I've seen a LOT of gardens, especially at businesses, where the mulch is dry and scattered and the fabric is just ripped up and gross. It looks horrible."

Another user gave their take, adding, "Nothing is weed proof. Fabric is a nuisance IMO. I would use cardboard and expect maintenance weeding in your future."

