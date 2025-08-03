Gardener shares frustrating photos of problematic landscaping product: 'My predecessor put this down, and I'm digging it up'

A Reddit post highlighted the irony of a "weed-proof" membrane, revealing the trouble with this type of landscape fabric.

In the post, the user added photos of one of these membranes. "My predecessor put this down, and I'm digging it up. It didn't work flawlessly," they joked, as the fabric was covered in weeds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Lawn care experts continue to warn about the detriment of using landscape fabric. Since weeds grow right through it, it is a huge waste of money. Furthermore, instead of helping your garden, it can suffocate the soil and thus upset your plant life.

One commenter brought up a similar issue with landscape fabric, saying, "Frankly I would like to ban weedproof membrane and while we are at it, fake grass. Yup, there I have said it."

Similarly, using turf or grass that doesn't grow naturally is a waste of money, as these require excess watering and, sometimes, tons of pesticides to stay alive.

Not only will switching to a natural lawn reduce your monthly costs, but it can also help integrate your lawn into the local ecosystem. Some common natural lawn options include clover and buffalo grass. Even if only part of your lawn is natural, that's a step in the right direction.

By rewilding your lawn with natural grass and native plant species, you can create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which in turn reward you by protecting the food supply.

On top of hurting your lawn and being ineffective, weed-proof membranes often contain plastic and are usually not biodegradable. One person cautioned that they were pulling pieces of the membrane from their lawn for years.

Other commenters shared their personal experiences with landscaping fabric.

One user said, "Unfortunately I have the same issue with my allotment, some bits of the weed suppressing membrane have grass growing through."

"I feel your pain," another commenter added. "I've just taken on a 2½ pole plot which has old, neglected paths of membrane and woodchip which are basically mats of couch grass. … The plastic membrane is all going to end up in landfill, which really hurts," they continued.

