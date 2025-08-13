Gardener reveals unexpected nightmare found under soil: 'The sooner you bite the bullet ... the better'

"The longer it sits in there, the more difficult it will be to remove later."

Landscaping fabric is a headache for countless gardeners.

A post on the r/Permaculture subreddit has revealed how widely hated the material is by many gardeners who want a greener yard.

The Redditor, who called themselves a novice gardener, said they were trying to use permaculture principles while redoing their mom's property.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines permaculture as "the development of agricultural ecosystems intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient."

When working on some of the garden beds, the poster found landscaping fabric in the soil. Most landscaping fabric is made out of polyester, which doesn't biodegrade, making it the enemy of many gardeners, especially those focused on permaculture.

Landscaping fabric is often purchased to prevent weeds. It supposedly allows nutrients and water into the soil to feed flowers and crops but prevents sunlight from letting unwanted weeds grow.

However, many people have had bad experiences with the material degrading, which leaves them with weeds as well as pieces of plastic strewn throughout their soil. And even before it breaks down, it can inhibit biological functions that create healthy soil and ecosystems, mainly by preventing the free exchange of oxygen and other gases.

Microplastics from this polyester also end up in the soil and contaminate food and water supplies, which can have detrimental effects on the health of plants, animals, and humans.

On top of that, this ineffective "solution" to getting rid of weeds doesn't come cheap. A more effective way to prevent weeds is to use biodegradable options such as cardboard or mulch.

If you're looking to choose something even more planet-friendly, try rewilding your garden or upgrading your lawn to include native plants such as clover or buffalo grass, which are great options to create healthier ecosystems for the pollinators that protect the food supply. These changes can also save you money and time, lowering your water bills and reducing upkeep and maintenance requirements. Even just transforming a small patch of lawn could help you reap these benefits.

"The more I work in the soil, the more I just want to get rid of all the fabric all together," the poster added.

One user commented: "The sooner you bite the bullet and pull it out, the better. The longer it sits in there, the more difficult it will be to remove later."

None