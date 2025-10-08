Homeowner shares troubling images of what happened 15 years after poor landscaping choice: 'I never understood it'

Nobody wants weeds ruining their beautifully manicured gardens. The measures some take to avoid them, however, may be causing more harm than good. Case in point: landscaping fabric.

One green-thumbed homeowner was landscaping their garden and made a troubling discovery.

Rather than keeping quiet, they took to Reddit to share an important lesson, saying: "I hope this gets people considering using fabric to rethink your plans."

With a series of six images shared on r/landscaping, the original poster cautioned against using the material. The images showcase the harm it caused in their yard, where the OP speculated the fabric was "installed 15-20+ years ago."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The images show what the soil looks like above and below the fabric. Some photos zoom in on the root damage caused by the fabric and its removal.

A couple of photos include the declining cypress trees the OP is trying to save as well. They stated that one tree has already died, and three more are close behind.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

The OP explained that not only is using landscape fabric nutritionally restrictive, but it also blocks irrigation: "The soil below the fabric is essentially dead. No organic matter, no microbes, no nutrition. Only water."

They then shared their remediation plans, including removing the fabric and adding "microbes via sea soil and worm castings. Nutrition added with organic fish fertilizer and similar supplements, plus more mulch for organic matter."

The use of landscaping fabric is a hot topic among gardeners, but many believe it's a bad idea. People describe it as costly, toxic to ecosystems, a deterrent to reseeding, and not even effective for preventing weed growth.

Aside from avoiding synthetic fabrics, gardeners who want a healthy yard that costs less to maintain should consider rewilding — where native plants are the focus. Rewilding is also beneficial for supporting pollinators and helping to protect the global food supply.

You could also consider upgrading to a natural lawn, such as clover or buffalo grass, or xeriscaping for all these benefits, plus significantly less time spent mowing. Even a partial lawn replacement can allow homeowners — and the local environment — to reap these benefits.

Fellow Redditors praised the post, with one thanking the OP for confirming their own stance on landscaping fabric: "I've had this debate with people for years. This stuff doesn't belong in plant beds."

Another user went a step further and clarified that it requires constant maintenance to do its intended job, stating, "Landscape fabric is useless. I never understood it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.