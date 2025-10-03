Homeowner warned after sharing plans to use harmful landscaping product: 'Just say no'

Gardeners have strong opinions about the use of landscape fabric, whether they're coming down on the side of it being a pro or a con.

This was demonstrated when a Facebook user posed a question to the group Landscaping for Beginners about it.

Photo Credit: Facebook

They posted a photo of a tree surrounded by potted flowers and asked, "Does anyone know if I use fabric for this area to prevent the weed does it suffocate the tree roots?"

Commenters gave divided answers on whether landscape fabric is a good idea or not, but most of the answers came down on the side of it being a terrible idea.

"Fabric is bad. Just about everywhere," one Facebook user wrote.

Another person commented, "I hate that stuff. The weeds still grow, and it makes it harder to pull them."

Though a few people were fans of landscape fabric, this gardening tool actually comes with many downsides.

As pointed out, weeds still grow even when using landscape fabric, making it a waste of money. Additionally, this fabric prevents nutrients from reaching the soil, which makes it more difficult for trees and plants to grow. Further, when landscape fabric decomposes, the non-recyclable materials and chemicals that make up the fabric end up in the soil, causing even more harm.

When it comes to trees, landscape fabric could smother the roots, cutting them off from nutrients and oxygen, which could significantly harm or even kill the trees.

Plus, if you have native plants in the area where you want to place landscape fabric, the fabric will prevent the plants from reseeding. Utilizing cardboard as mulch will save you money and time spent on maintaining your lawn.

Rewilding a yard or installing a native lawn will see you having to do less maintenance all around, and because native plants require little watering, you could see a lower water bill. Native lawns create a healthier ecosystem that attracts pollinators, too, benefiting not only your plants but also helping to protect our food supplies.

Even switching out just a few plants in your yard for native ones will yield significant benefits. Although native plants vary by region, a few that are common in most areas include blue grama, buffalo grass, and clover.

So, when it comes to landscape fabric, do as one Facebook user stated and "Just say NO to fabric!"

