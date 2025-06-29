  • Home Home

Homeowner met with warnings after sharing details of recent landscaping project: 'It's not too late'

by Thomas Godwin
Hey, we all make mistakes. It happens. Fortunately, a Reddit user, posting in the r/Landscaping subreddit, quickly discovered that a fabric barrier is not the best approach when building a garden bed. 

"The barrier fabric wasn't a good idea, but it's not too late!" was the top response, laying out a game plan for removing the fabric. Succeeding posts were encouraging and full of positive advice for weeding without the use of fabric barriers. 

For novice gardeners, the growing abhorrence for fabric barriers may seem a bit overblown. After all, what's wrong with laying down landscaping fabric to reduce weed growth? 

Fabric barriers are a microplastic nightmare. Research conducted by Frontiers in Environmental Science determined that the release of microplastics from landscaping fabric and the process of installing it was "profound." 

These particles remain in the soil for decades, potentially releasing chemicals that degrade the soil while also blocking organic matter from reaching it, disrupting the cycle of nutrient replenishment. 

It's a domino effect, ultimately reducing the "food web," driving off important pollinators, suffocating roots, and even entangling local wildlife as the material inevitably becomes exposed. It's a lose-lose scenario in every way. 

The good news is that the original poster was on the right track with the native lawn aspect, along with catching the fabric barrier mistake in time to effectively remove it.  

The ecological benefits of upgrading to a natural lawn are extensive, partly because native plants thrive in their local environment and contribute extensively to the local ecosystem. 

This draws in pollinators, a crucial component in the food supply chain. Landscapers and gardeners save money and time with native lawns, thanks to reduced watering needs and lower maintenance. Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap these benefits. 

Xeriscaping builds on this by introducing drought-tolerant plants while improving the soil and making irrigation more efficient. 

Depending on the region, plants like clover or buffalo grass are superb examples of native plants that thrive in low-maintenance, low-moisture environments. 

Ultimately, installing landscaping fabric is detrimental to these efforts and will actively work to hinder native plant growth and spread, especially in the long run. 

There are other ways to stifle weed growth, as one response noted: "As others have said take out the fabric. Put down cardboard instead. Should rot down about 6 months to a year, and is a great, free barrier if you have the cardboard boxes."

Another comment painted the obvious picture: "Landscape fabric is always future garbage."

x