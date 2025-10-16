Homeowner warned after sharing photo of concerning landscaping project: 'A crime against nature and beauty'

As Linus Pauling once said: "The way to get good ideas is to get lots of ideas and throw the bad ones away." One homeowner is on the right track, but the responses to their post in the r/landscaping subreddit were quick to point out one bad idea — landscape fabric.

"No offense, but scrap the fabric and get [ChipDrop]," one Redditor posted. Others echoed the flaws with landscaping fabric without delving into the details.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In this case, the original poster isn't using fabric to kill or suppress weed growth but to maintain a level rock bed for the long term. However, the problem is less with the fabric's weed-suppressing capabilities and more with its impact on the local ecosystem.

Besides, landscaping fabric doesn't have the greatest track record in suppressing weeds, at least not persistently. The material tends to break down, shred into tiny pieces, and allow weeds to push through cracks and tears.

In terms of keeping the rocks from sinking into the ground, it will be effective for about as long as a degrading material can be. The rocks will look great for the first couple of years. Four years down the road, however, maybe not so much.

The problem stems from microplastic pollution. Landscaping fabric doesn't just fray and come apart over time. It also pollutes the soil, restricting air and water and locking out important nutrients.

Beneficial microbes, earthworms, and healthy plant roots have difficulties in the near-barren environment fabric creates. Shallow rooting and death are often the result, which impacts more than just the plants, such as pollinators.

The OP's choice of natural plants, however, is an excellent one and, ironically, will do more to suppress weeds than landscaping fabric in the short term and long term.

Since natural or native plants are well-adapted to the local ecosystem, they excel at weed suppression, as they create a self-sustaining system that's robust, competitive, and forms thick root mats that smother invaders.

Natural plants also reduce water usage, are low maintenance, and are highly attractive to pollinators.

Though the post isn't about landscaping fabric for weed suppression, one response nailed it: "Landscape fabric is a crime against nature and beauty."

Another said the same but in more detail: "I don't use landscape fabric because it just adds more plastic, kills your soil, and [is] a pain when you need to remove it."

