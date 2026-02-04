Gardener warned after sharing photos of major landscaping mistake: 'You will regret it later'

A well-meaning garden upgrade shared on Reddit has turned into a cautionary tale, with experienced gardeners warning that a popular landscaping shortcut could cause more problems than it solves.

The post, shared to the r/gardening forum, shows progress photos of a garden bed bordered by stones and covered with black landscaping fabric that looks more like plastic sheeting. On top of that layer, a thin amount of fresh potting soil has been added.

The poster explained that their mother's regular lawn service removed weeds and grass, then laid the weed mat before topping it with a few bags of soil ahead of planting.

But fellow gardeners were quick to raise red flags about this approach.

Many warned that plastic weed barriers can be ineffective and even harmful for gardens. Others suggested alternative approaches, such as using cardboard, for an eco-friendly, biodegradable weed barrier that won't break down into toxic microplastics.

Landscaping fabric is often marketed as a low-cost solution for controlling weeds — but it's actually not all that effective. Plus, it can block water and sunlight from permeating the soil, deter helpful soil organisms, and be a massive headache to remove down the line.

Beyond wasting money for the weeds to grow through anyway (and time, should you decide to remove it later), you could harm the health of your soil long-term by using landscaping fabric.

On the other hand, natural alternatives are cheaper, more effective, and better for the soil and your plants. Many gardeners suggest using natural materials like mulch, cardboard, or newspaper instead. Also, sticking to native plants and using gardening strategies like planting densely and companion planting can help your garden thrive, deter pests without using chemicals, and suppress unwanted weeds naturally.

Commenters didn't hold back on warning the gardener about their approach.

"Get that s***** weed plastic out of there!! You will regret it later," one wrote.

Another said, "I regret, with every fiber of my being, placing those plastic barriers down in my garden and orchard."

A third agreed, saying, "Remove the fabric while you still have the [chance]. Once roots grow through it, it's a nightmare you don't want."

