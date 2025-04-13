  • Home Home

Homeowner unveils striking yard makeover after abandoning traditional lawn: 'So much more character now'

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: iStock

If you are thinking about getting rid of your lawn, it can feel like a very daunting task, but folks on Reddit have shown some hopeful results of their project. 

In a series of photos, folks can see the progression one homeowner made in their yard. The first couple of pictures show a cute house with a shingled roof and a green lawn with just a few bushes and plants. The remaining images show a vibrant yard in front of the same home. The front yard features patches of ground cover, shrubs, sedges, and several types of flowers. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The remainder of the ground has been covered in mulch to suppress weeds. The OP added in the comments on the post, "I redid all the sprinklers to drip irrigation, and weeds are super manageable." Being in southern California, this person likely has few rainy days, so drip irrigation makes for an easy way to keep their plants moist without constant watering. California is often plagued by 

Swapping out even just a portion of your lawn for drought-resistant or native plants can be a boon for your local ecosystem and save you money. By upgrading to a natural lawn, you could save $225 per year on water and around $100 on fertilizer and pesticides. 

According to Columbia University's Climate School, "30% to 60% of urban fresh water is used on lawns." In fact, in the United States, grass is the largest irrigated crop, covering more area than the entire state of New York, wrote UC Santa Barbara

In addition to reducing your water waste and cost, planting more flowering flora will support your local ecosystem. Organisms like pollinators, including birds, bugs, and even bats, can benefit from your garden. 

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

This post got a ton of positive reinforcement, with folks congratulating the OP on their efforts and asking for advice on how to emulate them. 

"It has so much more character now!" wrote one person. 

Someone else applauded the garden design, saying, "There is just so much visual interest here! The elevation changes, the textures and colors — I love it! So much better than boring grass!"

Another person questioned the status quo, asking, "Wow, what an upgrade! Literally, why are lawns the norm at all?"

