Stressed homeowner shares HOA notice threatening fines over lawn condition: 'I am doing my best'

Most homeowners desire a lush green lawn in front of their house, but as most know, these conditions are not always possible. Seasonal changes, droughts, and infestations can all lead to a brown lawn, but when neighborhood rules overlook these factors, it can be extremely frustrating.

Such was the case of one frustrated Reddit user on a post published on the r/lawncare subreddit. Their post recounted the threatening message they received from their HOA, which sparked outrage across the community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My HOA is coming after me for my brown lawn. I am doing my best to keep it watered but I don't think I can turn it around until fall," said the user on the original post. "This second notice says they can fine me. Any tips on what I can do?"

These situations are not a new problem for HOAs. Across the country, numerous individuals have cited incidents where their HOA has rules set up that work against environmentally conscious living, and the stories keep coming up.

While traditional lawns are part of the picturesque image of a well-maintained house, many of the grasses that make up these lawns are not native to the area where they are planted.

Native plant lawns are not only easier to maintain than traditional lawns, but they also encourage positive biodiversity, a win for the environment.

The problem comes when organizations like local HOAs have rules against these kinds of positive environmental changes and instead focus on aesthetic factors like the color of a lawn — even when it takes environmentally damaging steps like extra water and fertilizer to get there.

Some users who expressed their initial concerns over the post also suggested that the OP look into some more specific rules regarding their HOA.

"Most states have water saving laws that supersede any HOA," said one user. "Also, check to see if your state allows HOA any power. In Colorado, for example, I can hardscape or xeriscape even if it's against my HOA."

"Depending on your state there may be a law that they can not fine you for brown lawn during a drought and some can't do it period because of water efficiency," another said.

While dealing with organizations like HOAs can be annoying, taking steps to work toward the environmental well-being of the area is possible. As the push for sustainability gains momentum, perhaps it's time for HOAs to start working with homeowners instead of against them.

