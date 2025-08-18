Expert gardener shares cost-effective, sustainable alternative to popular yet damaging landscaping product: 'Brilliant'

A viral Instagram reel is sparking conversations among gardeners, homeowners, and sustainability lovers alike, and all it took was a stack of cardboard.

In the video, popular gardener and creator Mom's Organic Market (@momsorganicmarket) walks viewers through a lesser-known but powerful eco-swap: using flattened cardboard boxes in place of landscaping fabric to prep a garden bed.

As she lays them out across a rectangular patch of ground, thoroughly wets them down, and tops them with soil, she explains why she swears by this method.

"I am a big believer in using cardboard in your garden," she says. "But is it really safe for your soil?"

The creator shares helpful tips along the way. She recommends removing all sticky labels and tape, sticking with matte cardboard (no glossy coatings), and avoiding colored inks that might contain metals.

"Black ink is usually seen as safer … but if you're really worried, only use boxes with ink made from soy or vegetable base," she explains.

The video offers a clear, step-by-step look at a low-cost, low-effort approach that's not just convenient — it's better for your yard, too.

That's because traditional landscaping fabric, which many homeowners use to block weeds, can actually do more harm than good.

Over time, it compacts your soil, traps moisture, and becomes a tangled mess of roots and plastic. That means your soil gets less oxygen, your plants suffer, and the cleanup is expensive and labor-intensive when it's time to redo your yard.

Cardboard, by contrast, naturally breaks down into the soil, suppresses weeds in the short term, and improves soil health over time — especially when used with native plants, clover, or drought-tolerant grasses like buffalo grass.

Even partially replacing your lawn with eco-friendly alternatives can reduce your water bills, support local pollinators, and create a more resilient yard.

In the comments, fellow gardeners were thrilled.

"Brilliant," one user wrote.

Another added, "I think this is a great way to recycle!"

A third wrote, "In addition to being more sustainable, it eventually decomposes and improves the soil. On the other hand, landscape fabric is really awful for soil health and plants."

Swapping plastic for cardboard might seem small, but it's a powerful first step toward a healthier yard and planet.

