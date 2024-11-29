Gardeners urge Redditor to think twice before making common landscaping mistake: 'It never works'

Starting a new garden is exciting, but avoiding missteps is also vital. One gardener sought advice on Reddit before diving in.

The r/landscaping community was quick to come to the gardener's aid with advice and issues they had encountered.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A gardener posted an image of their new plant bed in the r/landscaping subreddit. The Redditor plans on planting various plants, including birds of paradise, elephant ears, and a Palo Verde tree.

The OP asked, "Do I need to put down a weed barrier before placing my soil?"

The gardener also noted that the grass was already starting to grow back.

A sustainability consultant on Treehugger noted that, while people use a weed barrier, also known as landscaping fabric, it doesn't work as well as they hope. Weeds will still peek through. Additionally, the purpose of this fabric is to create a low-maintenance garden. It doesn't do that either. It actually inhibits healthy soil. The fabric will leave the soil compacted, which makes it hard for water, air, and nutrients to get to the roots. It can even make it hard for native plants to grow correctly.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Landscaping fabric also harms the environment because it's made out of microplastics that seep into the soil over time. It's particularly dangerous if you are growing food.

According to the BBC, microplastics are already widespread and are finding their way into your food. The health implications are unclear, and more research is needed, but what research has been done shows "that chemicals added during the production of plastics can disrupt the endocrine system and the hormones that regulate our growth and development."

Additionally, chemicals found in plastics have been linked to severe health problems, including cancer and heart disease.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

While the problem is widespread, you can limit the amount in your garden by choosing what you put in it.

One way to limit environmental harm and have low-maintenance outdoor space is to rewild your yard. Native plants have adapted to your environment, requiring less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, which can save you money and time.

Fertilizers and pesticides can also harm the environment because they pollute waterways and hurt beneficial insects and animals.

Beneficial creatures pollinate the plants, including bees, hummingbirds, butterflies, and more.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators are essential because 80% of the 1,400 crops grown globally for food require pollination.

Redditors provided advice in the comments.

One user said, "My advice here, start pulling."

Another commented, "Plastic weed barrier is the worst. It never works and creates more issues down the line."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.