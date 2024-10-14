Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of major yard mistake: 'This stuff is basically useless'

It can cause big headaches, as it can be incredibly difficult to remove.

One homeowner turned to the r/vegetablegardening subreddit for advice on whether or not to remove the plastic weed barrier fabric that had been installed in their garden bed. They were rewarded with a comment so helpful and comprehensive that no one else even bothered to chime in.

"100% remove the buried weed barrier. It will interfere with the growth of your crops while doing very little to inhibit weed growth," the commenter wrote. "Plus, it will shed a lot of microplastic into your growing space as it breaks down — this stuff is basically useless in most gardens."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The commenter explained that the plastic weed barrier could be replaced with a surface layer of cardboard, which would actually break down within a few months, unlike the plastic fabric.

The original poster, to their credit, took the advice and replied with photo evidence. "I've removed the weed barrier and a whole bunch of weeds. Cleaned out the area. Placed a couple layers of X-Board Cardboard paper down and raked the soil back over," they wrote.

Gardening experts love using cardboard, as it can prevent weed growth and be used as mulch. And, assuming you ever get packages delivered, it's basically free.

Plastic weed-blocking fabric, on the other hand, is expensive, and it also does not work as advertised on almost any level.

The internet is full of stories from gardeners who regret purchasing the product, which, as the commenter in the Reddit thread pointed out, sheds microplastics into the soil, doesn't even really inhibit weed growth, and will potentially interfere with the growth of the plants you want to be growing.

The plastic can also cause big headaches, as it can be incredibly difficult to remove.

As a great rule of thumb, if a brand tells you that you need to install a big sheet of plastic anywhere in your yard or garden, there is basically always a better, cheaper, and more natural alternative.

