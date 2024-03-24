Homeowner befuddled after unearthing problem in their yard left by previous owners: 'It's so deep'

"[These materials] are often used with good intentions, they can create major headaches down the line."

A frustrated homeowner recently took to Reddit's r/landscaping forum to share their struggle with a plastic weed barrier lurking beneath their yard.

The photo, which shows a massive root system growing over the deeply buried plastic sheeting, has captured the attention of green thumbs across social media.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"How to remove plastic weed barrier?" the original poster asked, explaining that the previous owner installed the barrier up to a foot deep in some areas.



"If I were only planting shrubs and bushes I don't think I'd be terribly concerned but there is a selection of trees I'd like to plant," the OP continued. "Is there a good way to remove this barrier or does my future include digging for hundreds of hours hoping to get all this out of the soil?"

In a follow-up comment, the exasperated homeowner added: "It's so deep! It makes me feel bad for the previous owner because I have to imagine they paid a lot of money for no benefit. Hopefully, they didn't get bamboozled by some contractor."

While plastic weed barriers are often used with good intentions, they can create major headaches down the line — not to mention that they eventually break down into harmful microplastics that pollute the soil, sabotaging future plant growth.

Luckily, plenty of eco-friendly, low-maintenance lawn alternatives can save you time and money while supporting a healthier ecosystem.

Consider replacing part or all of your grass with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or a xeriscape design. These options require less water and maintenance than a traditional lawn, which means lower bills, more free time, and no need to install weed barriers. Plus, native plants create a haven for local pollinators, which play a crucial role in protecting our food supply.

If you'd like to reap these benefits and more, consult our step-by-step guide to installing a native plant garden. Your local ecosystem will thank you.

Reddit users were quick to share advice and commiserate with the original poster's plight.

"It's total junk," one commenter wrote of plastic weed barriers. "The manufacturers know though. I hope they sleep well at night knowing their contribution to society is a f*** load of microplastics for the next generation to deal with."

Others offered removal tips: "Don't use a rototiller, that will make the cleanup way worse. Just leave the plastic layer in the ground and remove it wherever you're digging holes."

