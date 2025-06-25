Frustrated gardener issues warning over popular product that can be hazardous: 'The worst thing ever'

While it was first made with the best intentions, landscaping fabric has steadily drawn the ire of gardening experts around the world.

As one of the most-hated aspects in all of gardening, pulling out and preventing the spread of weeds can be as time-consuming as it is labor-intensive.

Because of this, many home gardeners turn to landscaping fabric to help in their battle. But as one expert notes, that may be a mistake.

TikToker and native plant gardener Lindsey (@meant_to_bea) shared a detailed video that explained the ins and outs of landscaping fabric and why it should be avoided at all costs.

"It is literally just plastic pollution," they exclaimed. "You are paying for trash."

Although landscaping fabric may initially be effective at preventing the growth of weeds, its many drawbacks make it more of a hassle than its limited purpose is worth.

Landscaping fabric can prevent organic matter from decomposing naturally into the soil, which deprives plants of essential nutrients. It can also disrupt the activity of beneficial soil organisms like earthworms and microbes, which are crucial for healthy soil structure and aeration.

As one alternative, using native plants in landscaping offers countless benefits for both the environment and your wallet. Native plants are well-adapted to local conditions, which means they require less water and fertilizer while supporting local wildlife. They also improve air and water quality, reduce erosion, and contribute to a more resilient landscape.

Not to be outdone, native ground cover plants can be effective in preventing weeds by outcompeting them for resources and blocking sunlight. Their extensive root systems and dense growth habits can suppress weed growth without you lifting a finger.

Down in the comments section, a few users shared their own experiences dealing with improper gardening techniques.

"The worst thing ever," wrote one commenter. "Previous owners of my house put it down EVERYWHERE."

Another user shared a similar experience: "Previous owners put down plastic tarp and then fabric down on top of it ….. then did rocks over that …. I'm not looking forward to having to remove it."

"I always rip it up. Hate it," admitted a third commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





