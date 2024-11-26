Homeowner distraught after hired company turns yard into landscaping nightmare: 'This makes me sad'

"If you have any text messages about the situation, save them."

A homeowner who hired a landscaping company to deal with an invasive species learned the hard way that removal can bring its own problems when toxic chemicals are involved.

The Redditor explained that the trouble began when they wanted to replace low-lying, invasive vinca vines with native species or another natural ground cover. These types of yards require significantly less time and resources to maintain — including minimal, if any, chemical treatments — making them a healthier, cost-effective way to manage household budgets while supporting local ecosystems.

Unfortunately, the landscaping company used Roundup, which contains glyphosate, to kill the vinca. Even though the weedkiller is legal in the United States, research has linked the highly toxic herbicide to cancer and organ damage in humans, and environmental advocacy organizations have petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to intervene.

The homeowner suspected that the herbicide had killed their tree. While the company did remove a low-hanging branch, the pruning didn't appear to be overzealous.

"Landscapers cut down the vinca and then sprayed Roundup. Six weeks later, the tree is dead/dying, and the landscaper says it's because it's old and didn't get enough water," the poster shared. "Am I crazy for thinking it was probably the Roundup?"

Other Redditors in the r/landscaping community readily assured the OP that their concerns were worth looking into, as Roundup and other chemical herbicides are indeed known to kill desirable plants caught in their wake. For instance, in Salt Lake City, a blunder with an unspecified herbicide destroyed hundreds of trees and caused $500,000 in damages.

"Roundup (glyphosate) can and will kill trees, especially if applied to the entire root system," one commenter affirmed.

"This makes me sad," another person empathized.

A third Redditor took a more hopeful stance, writing: "The Roundup is stressing the hell out of your tree. It's fighting the poison from its root system. 50/50 it'll come back fine next season."

More than one person also suggested the OP investigate whether there might be grounds for a legal complaint against the landscaping company. While a court settlement wouldn't bring the tree back if it does die, some measure of justice might ultimately save another homeowner's beloved garden.

"They sprayed the feeder roots with Roundup and are blaming the tree for being old? The eff? Sorry this happened," someone wrote. "If you have any text messages about the situation, save them."

