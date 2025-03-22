Gardener stunned after realizing their landscaping choice was doomed from the start: 'I have no upsides'

Instead of preventing weeds, the fabric disrupts water flow and blocks air from reaching the soil.

In a Reddit post, a homeowner asked for advice after discovering landscaping fabric in their planter beds. Turning to the r/gardening community for help, the user wanted to know whether cutting holes in the fabric would work or if removing it entirely is the better option. The comments were in agreement: Remove the fabric.

One top commenter listed all the downsides of using landscaping fabric. From practically burying plastic in the garden to complicating future planting, the fabric is a big no-no. They explained that instead of preventing weeds, it disrupts water flow and blocks air from reaching the soil. The fabric also becomes visible as mulch shifts, making the garden look unkempt.

Summing it up, they wrote, "I have no upsides."

Another acknowledged that landscaping fabric has limited uses, particularly in rock landscaping. It also acts as a temporary weed barrier over garden beds. However, most comments pointed out that the fabric interferes with soil health. This makes it harder for soil-enhancing insects and microorganisms to thrive.

But homeowners with (or thinking of using) landscaping fabric can still switch. There are better low-maintenance and cost-efficient alternatives. Native plant lawns, clover, and buffalo grass require less water and upkeep. Xeriscaping, a landscaping method designed for water conservation, is another great option. These options are pollinator-friendly, too.

Another Reddit post featured a homeowner who replaced their grass lawn with native plants, opting for sustainability over tradition.

Even a partial lawn replacement can make a difference. Native landscaping reduces chemical use and cuts watering costs. Some homeowners can save up to $225 per year on water alone. The verdict is clear: Landscaping fabric might seem like a quick fix, but it's really not worth it. As one commenter advised, remove the fabric, plant directly in the soil, and let the roots grow naturally.

