Homeowner desperate for solutions after widely used landscaping product fails to work: 'No such thing'

A homeowner on Facebook was understandably perplexed after discovering firsthand that a popular weed prevention tool did not, in fact, prevent weeds as advertised.

"I put fabric down and put landscape rock on top Why are weeds still coming through? Do I need to multi layer it?" they asked on the post, utterly confused.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Photo Credit: Facebook

Although landscape fabric is commonly touted as an affordable method for combating the spread of weeds, many expert gardeners disagree and caution against it for several reasons.

The most notable reason is its utter ineffectiveness, as landscape fabric is often too fragile to adequately halt weed growth, making it a waste of time and money.

On top of that, being made of plastic means it can't properly decompose into the ground once it's broken apart, which can actually affect the health of the soil and impact the growth of the plants you do want.

Realistically, you want to keep your garden free of unwanted weeds; it will take more than simply putting down a tarp and expecting it to do all the work.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"First there is no such thing as maintenance free," said a gardener on the post, along with several others who offered advice and insights into both why weeds were still spreading on top of helpful tips for keeping the garden both weed-free and healthy that don't involve harmful landscaping fabric.

A number of them use cardboard or newspaper in place of plastic to cover the soil, which is effective because it blocks sunlight, thus preventing weeds from growing.

By covering it with good mulch and watering it regularly, you can accelerate the rate of decomposition and keep your soil healthy while also preventing weeds.

Weeds can actually be a sign that your soil is unhealthy in several ways, such as being too acidic or compact, which can directly impact your other plants that rely on healthy soil to thrive.

"Weeds can germinate anywhere. Even on top of landscape fabric and mulch. Nothing will ever be weed free," another gardener wrote on the post.

The most effective method for weed prevention is to invest in a natural lawn that native plants populate. These plants are adapted to the local environment, making they more resilient and less susceptible to being outcompeted by weeds.

By rewilding your yard with native plants in this way, you can both naturally slow the spread of weeds without using harmful chemicals, such as those found in landscape fabric or weed killer, and save money, as native plants often require less maintenance due to their resilience and adaptation to local weather conditions.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.