Expert issues warning about harmful impacts of common landscaping product: 'I am not buying any more'

Instagrammer Briana Bosch (@blossomandbranchfarm), a homesteader, posted a Reel highlighting concerns about landscape fabric and offering solutions to the problem that many don't know exists.

"Research has shown," they noted, that landscape fabric is actually made of plastic — not fabric — and that as UV rays and moisture break down the plastic over time, tiny particles of macro and microplastics are released into the soil. It seems to do more harm than good.

Commenters on the video were shocked and seemed to want to make a change.

Landscape fabric is used in gardening and landscaping to help control erosion and manage weed growth by acting as a barrier to prevent weeds from sprouting. It allows water and nutrients to reach the desired plants while suppressing unwanted plants and weeds.

The video explains that soil affected by landscape fabric currently contains four to 23 times the amount of microplastics that are in the ocean, which is commonly recognized as a habitat that has been negatively affected by microplastics. It goes on to explain that agricultural soil is the largest reservoir for microplastics, surpassing oceans. As gardeners become more educated about the negative effects it has on the environment, awareness is increasing.

Viewers of the Reel found this to be shocking information that should inspire change.

The original poster demonstrates how to construct an alternative to landscape fabric using plants, explaining how to grow them until they are about to flower and then crush them to form a thick layer over the soil. They then make small openings in the natural covering to mimic the holes in landscape fabric and plant directly in the holes. This method has the same benefits as landscape fabric without the harmful effects.

Bosch encourages viewers and followers who garden to cut down on their use of plastics. Other ways to make your garden more eco-friendly are to rewild your yard and upgrade to a natural lawn by planting low-maintenance native species. These use less water, do not require chemicals, and help keep local ecosystems balanced and healthy for pollinators. You can save time and money while helping save the planet.

Commenters on the Reel were grateful for the information.

"No more plastic around my garden!" declared one.

"Thanks to your inspiration, I am not buying any more plastic for my garden," said another.

"I absolutely love how you're always trying to do better," a fan shared.

