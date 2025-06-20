Gardening expert issues warning over hidden pitfalls of popular products: 'Spending money on things that are unnecessary'

Using what you already have — and skipping the flashy gear — might not seem exciting at first.

A popular gardening tip online is getting called out — and not in a good way.

On Instagram, one experienced grower shared a warning about two products many new gardeners rush to buy: raised beds and landscape fabric. While both might seem helpful at first, the post explained how they can end up being expensive, wasteful choices.

"A common trap I see beginner farmers and gardeners fall into is spending money on things that are unnecessary or will need to be replaced soon," Sean Pessarra (@mindfulfarmerarkansas) wrote.

Raised beds, for example, can cost a lot to build and fill. They also limit how deep roots can grow. While they can be helpful in specific cases, such as if your soil is contaminated, most people don't need them. And landscape fabric? Stay away.

The gardener said landscape fabric "breaks down, contaminating your soil and ultimately ending up in the trash." Instead of helping, it can hurt your garden long term.

Here's the better route: Test your soil. Most local extension offices will do it for free, according to Sean. From there, you can amend what's already in your yard instead of covering it up or digging it out. That saves money and creates healthier soil over time. Tools such as a broadfork can help loosen compacted ground and improve drainage.

Even small changes can add up. Swapping part of your grass lawn for clover, buffalo grass, or native plants can lower your water bill, reduce yard work, and support pollinators, which help protect our food supply. Some gardeners even try xeriscaping to create beautiful, low-maintenance yards that need little to no watering.

Want to get started? Explore upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard.

Using what you already have — and skipping the flashy gear — might not seem exciting at first. But it's often the smarter move for your wallet and garden.

One user had a great question regarding weed control, asking: "Do you have tips on how to control really bad bindweed which is invading [our] garden and strawberry bed. I have been weeding the root systems diligently but it is getting worse."

The gardener replied: "I would recommend smothering it with a silage tarp. You are essentially starving the plant of sunlight until it dies at the [root]. … I've also had some luck with multiple treatments with a propane torch."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







