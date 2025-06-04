Gardener shares horror story after making critical landscaping mistake: 'I know better now'

As they say, you live and you learn.

Gardening can be hard, so it's natural to take shortcuts or make mistakes. Ashley (@ashgoessteady) shared her story on TikTok as a warning about one thing you should steer clear of when gardening: landscaping fabric.

Despite its popularity, landscaping fabric is not suitable for your lawn. While it supposedly is designed to help keep weeds out, this video showcases how that's a complete lie.

"Once upon a time, I thought landscaping fabric was a good idea to help control weeds. I know better now," the post said. As they say, you live and you learn, and unfortunately, this user had to learn the hard way, as seen in the video.

Despite the layers of landscaping fabric she put down, mugwort and weeds not only popped out and broke right through them, but they also grew directly underneath the fabric to spread elsewhere.

Garden experts have warned that landscaping fabric is a waste of time and money. Not only does it not live up to its purpose, but it tends to break down in the soil over time, leaving behind microplastics that can have detrimental effects on the overall health of your other plants.

To make weed maintenance less of a hassle, it's easier to use good mulch and plant full beds of flowers. You may still get weeds, but at least you won't have to mull through layers of fabric like this user did to get rid of them.

However, the best way to avoid all these issues at once is to invest in upgrading your lawn to a natural one.

By rewilding your plants or replacing them with native plants and grasses, you can support your local habitat, attract pollinators, and keep your soil healthy enough to naturally prevent weeds.

Natural lawns require less water and personal maintenance to grow, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars a year on fertilizers and pesticides.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.