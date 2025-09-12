Homeowner issues warning after making frustrating discovery of something buried in yard: 'Took me weeks to get rid of it'

Most of us dream of uncovering rich, healthy soil when we start a garden — not being buried in landscaping nightmares.

One frustrated gardener shared on Facebook their discovery of landscape fabric hidden just a few inches under their yard. What was supposed to be a weed barrier turned into weeks of backbreaking work.

Delighted ( not) to discover there is landscape fabric buried about 4" down under most of this space in the side garden.... Posted by Northern Gardener on Sunday 10 March 2024

"Landscape fabric sucks, folks. Don't do it," the poster wrote, adding that it's a waste of time and money — and makes future gardening far harder than it needs to be. Others chimed in with their own horror stories, from fabrics buried under gravel to tangled sheets wrapped around irrigation lines.

While often marketed as an easy way to control weeds, landscape fabric tends to backfire. Weeds grow through it, and the material blocks water and nutrients from reaching soil. Gardeners also report that it shreds into messy strips over time, creating microplastic waste that lingers in the ground.

Instead of laying down plastic, experts recommend looking to natural, low-maintenance alternatives. Options including clover, buffalo grass, and native plants not only reduce weeding headaches but can also lower water bills and cut down on mowing. Even a partial replacement with these eco-friendly choices can make a yard healthier and easier to maintain.

Native plants support pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which are crucial for protecting our food supply. Rewilding your lawn can be the first step to creating a wonderful habitat for pollinators and increasing biodiversity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Similar frustrations have gone viral before — homeowners have unearthed everything from carpet to tarps that were buried in their yards. In each case, what seemed like a shortcut turned into a long-term headache.

Commenters agreed. "We had three layers … under 25 boxwoods. Took me WEEKS to get rid of it," one wrote. Another added: "Every time I try to fix irrigation, I have to fight with the fabric first. Slowly but surely it'll all be gone."

Someone else summed it up simply: "Landscape fabric is by far the stupidest product ever designed."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



