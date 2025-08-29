Homeowner issues warning after nightmare experience with common landscaping product: 'It just keeps coming back'

The implied function of "weed tarp" is unfortunately misleading, and one Reddit user discovered firsthand exactly how deceiving landscaping fabric can be.

After putting a weed tarp down with the intent of keeping the pesky plants from resurfacing in their backyard, they instead discovered that the weeds had no issue growing in spite of it.

Their supposed solution was anything but, and they voiced their dismay on the r/landscaping subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Landscape fabric is intended to keep weeds at bay while allowing other plants to grow. However, according to Easton Outdoors, this is rarely the case.

"The main reason landscape fabric fails is that organic mulches … break down over time … Once soil forms on top of the fabric, weed seeds … have a viable place to germinate and take root," the site explained.

As a result, the fabric's original purpose is functionally futile, and weeds continue to thrive in weed-tarped gardens. Landscaping fabric is not only ineffective, it's costly to maintain.

It also takes time and effort to install, and it increases water bills because landscape fabric isn't well-suited to properly absorb water. Gardens then require more water, according to Proven Winners.

Moreover, weed tarps are harmful to the health of the soil itself. A separate post by a horticulturist on the same subreddit addressed this problem.

"Landscape fabric creates a barrier between the soil and the atmosphere, hindering the natural processes that support healthy soil … it can be challenging to remove and will leave a lot of leftover microparticles of synthetic material in your garden," they explained.

There are better solutions to maintaining yards, lawns, and gardens alike. By upgrading to a natural lawn, you can save money on watering and support pollination.

Native plants such as clover and buffalo grass require far less water to thrive and help the local ecosystem in the process, per American Meadows.

Even a partial lawn replacement "with low maintenance perennials or wildflowers … that you really only need to touch a few times per season" helps consumers save time and energy, Di Stefano Landscaping said.

Additionally, based on information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, humans benefit from pollinator activity in our communities, as pollinators directly impact and provide crucial support for our food supply.

In response to the Redditor's complaint that their weed problem "just keeps coming back," commenters offered their advice and perspectives.

One explained that "there is a reason groundskeeping is a job that exists. Grounds need to be maintained. Period."

"That's why you go the native plant route," a user said in response.

"Nothing beats weeds like weeding," one said, eliciting a humorous reply.

"Nothing beats weed tarp like weeds," a commenter joked.

