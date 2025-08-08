Gardener reveals downsides of common landscaping product: 'I seriously don't understand why people buy it'

"I have never once in my life seen it work."

Landscape fabric remains relatively popular, though it's beginning to grow quite an ill repute, especially from those who have to remove it or learn more about the materials.

TikToker Erin || The Biohmstead (@thebiohmstead) posted a very brief but decisive 12-second clip showing why landscaping fabric is a bad idea, followed by an emphatic disclaimer: "I'm NEVER EVER using landscape fabric in my garden again."

@theblohmstead I know never say never, but I'm NEVER EVER using landscape fabric in my garden again. ♬ suono originale - New60s70srevenge

Landscaping fabric only works sporadically and for a limited time. Aggressive weeds will still penetrate, or surface weeds will grow above the material. Eventually, the fabric degrades and falls apart, generating plastic pollution that may take years to remove fully.

If that wasn't bad enough, landscaping fabric restricts water flow through the soil while suffocating plant roots and necessary soil organisms.

As the popularity of natural gardens and lawns continues to grow, more homeowners are discovering the negative impacts of landscaping fabric, and an unlucky few inherit the mess from previous homeowners.

The advantages of natural or native lawns are immense, including water conservation, low maintenance, and cost savings. But none of that is possible (or is severely limited) until the fabric is removed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Since most landscape fabrics are manufactured with non-biodegradable plastics, they break down into the soil, leaching synthetic additives and reducing the soil's natural nutritional value for a robust garden or lawn.

As one response post noted, "Previous owners put on landscape fabric with inches of rock underneath. It's so hard to grow stuff in the flower beds."

The production process is energy-intensive, often using petroleum-based materials, contributing to negative emissions, long before it ever reaches the retail chain and flies off the shelf to unsuspecting consumers.

Those who have some personal experience with landscape fabric made their feelings known in the comments section of the OP's post.

"I seriously don't understand why people buy it. I have never once in my life seen it work," said one response.

Another comment suggested using Preen, a chemical weed killer, only to receive the appropriate response, which is an article all on its own: "You realize that's poisoning the pollinators and probably you."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.