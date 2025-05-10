Garden expert issues dire warning over common landscaping blunder: 'It breaks my heart seeing this'

In a social video from time2grow.desert, garden coach and consultant Maria demonstrates the trouble that inorganic material can cause in a green space — in this case, as a problem that a new homeowner inherited from a past resident.

"The ONLY time I can see a landscape fabric be an option, is under gravel," Maria noted in the video's caption.

So-called landscape fabric or "weed barrier" is ostensibly intended to prevent the growth of undesired plants. In reality, the often-plastic material tends to allow weeds to sprout on top or through it while causing several other issues. The video shows Maria pulling up some of that buried fabric and exposing those problems.

She pats the ground to show how badly compacted the soil has become. "Ugh it breaks my heart seeing this," wrote one commenter.

What caused such solid soil? Among the downsides of landscape fabric is its potential to obstruct proper hydration and aeration. This, of course, compromises root health and interrupts the earthworm activity that's vital to spreading nutrients and breaking up the soil.

The fabric can also cause excessive runoff as it decreases the ground's ability to retain water. And using mulch on top essentially goes to waste, as the nutrients won't penetrate the material. Even worse, some trees may have girdling roots that can grow toward the surface in a circle and strangle trunks instead of sinking deep into the soil for nourishment.

Unlike mulch or cardboard, landscape fabric isn't biodegradable, so it will require the additional effort of manual removal one day. However, as you can see from the video, this can be hard to accomplish, and there is some risk to the plants whose roots have grown into the material.

To make matters worse, the material can leach toxic microplastics into the soil. This can be particularly problematic if the garden grows produce for consumption, but, regardless, there could be impacts on water sources. Scientists are continuing to research the health concerns that may be linked to microplastics contamination of food and water systems.

If you inherit a yard covered over in weed barrier, as the homeowner in this case did, you'll most likely want to do what you can to remove it or call a professional like Maria — who, by the way, is far from the only gardening expert to hate the product.

Once the toxic, nutrient-blocking material is deinstalled, the space can be replenished with compost and rewilding — an effort to populate one's yard with plants native to the area. Cultivating a native lawn can relieve homeowners of intense, costly maintenance and reduce watering as the plants are already well-adapted to their surroundings. Native plants can also add beauty themselves while attracting more in the form of friendly and necessary pollinators.

Then, by ditching plastic landscape fabric in favor of organic mulches like twigs, fallen leaves, wood chips, and cardboard "lasagna mulching" — which Maria agrees "is a great option" — you'll naturally prevent weeds without jeopardizing soil, root, and human health.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.