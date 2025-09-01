Homeowner desperate for advice after inheriting tricky landscaping issue: 'Remove it'

One bad landscaping decision can turn into years of tumultuous gardening issues. A Redditor found this out the hard way after discovering landscaping beds with landscape fabric that had weeds continuing to grow on the base of their maple trees.

"They have landscape fabric (I know) underneath a bunch of mulch," the original poster wrote in r/DenverGardener. They moved in a few years ago, but now they have realized that the landscape beds under the trees are overrun with weeds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They've exploded with weeds, and I think like 30 tiny maple trees from seeds that blew down this spring," they continued in the initial post.

Without knowing the right way to create a healthier landscape, the OP asked the subreddit for help. Luckily, gardeners on Reddit helped instruct the homeowner on the proper way to rid the land of weeds.

One explained that over time, dirt accumulates on top of the landscape fabric, creating a new layer of soil for weeds to grow in, "thereby negating the entire point of weed control in the first place."

They said the homeowner should "avoid it. Remove it. Just use the cardboard method and apply fresh mulch annually."

The cardboard method is a healthier way to control weeds and create a sustainable ecosystem. It works better than landscaping fabric as it ensures that soil stays healthy and native plants can naturally grow, while weeds and invasive plants are unable to get a foothold in the landscape.

In addition to the cardboard method, Redditors instructed that native plants will help keep weeds out.

"Plant shade-tolerant native shrubs and flowers," wrote one commenter. Native plants create a self-sufficient ecosystem. It means that, once planted, there is no need for the gardener to constantly tend to their garden as the plants and pollinators are more resilient to their natural growing conditions. As a bonus, they are economically beneficial, as they require less water, lowering one's utility bills, too.

Creating a landscape that attracts pollinators further helps with the declining pollinator populations, benefiting the rest of the community.

Redditors seemed to echo the same advice, demonstrating that there are tried-and-true methods that work best when it comes to landscaping.

"Put a layer of cardboard and a thick layer of mulch on top of all that growth," said another. "Keep mulch away from the tree trunk as much as you can. No landscape fabric."

