Gardener warns homeowners against common landscaping blunder: 'Just say no'

Landscape fabric was once sold as a miracle product that would keep weeds away and save homeowners time on yardwork.

But, as one Facebook post observed, the reality is very different and actually costs homeowners in the long run.

The post, shared by gardener Gabriella the Garden Sage, shows photos of kniphofia plants with stunted, flattened roots that couldn't break through a barrier of landscape fabric buried under several inches of mulch.

She explains that while mulch naturally breaks down into nutrient-rich soil, the fabric prevents those benefits from reaching the clay ground beneath.

"Builders and landscape companies convinced homeowners to roll out acres of the stuff, extolling it as a key tool to make landscaping low maintenance and weed free," she wrote. "Not to mention that weeds grow quite happily on top of the fabric! For the sake of your plants, your soil, the planet, and your friendly local garden sage, just say no to landscape fabric!"

While landscape fabric may look like a quick fix, experts warn it often does more harm than good. It restricts root growth, suffocates soil, and creates a costly mess when weeds inevitably sprout on top of the barrier. Removing it later can take hours of backbreaking work.

Instead, homeowners can explore healthier, eco-friendly alternatives like upgrading to a natural lawn using native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping.

Not only will these garden types require less maintenance and cut water bills, but they also create a thriving habitat for pollinators — the tiny creatures responsible for protecting our food supply. Even partially rewilding your yard can help you save money and time while improving soil health and biodiversity.

The post drew some sympathetic responses online.

"Wow!" one person said. "That's good to know! How about laying newspapers down?"

"I have had decent luck with either layers of newspaper or cardboard, then mulch on top," another commenter wrote. "Weed suppression lasts about two years with this method."

A third person added, "Our backyard is full of the stuff, it's so frustrating!"

