Frustrated tenant shares photo of bizarre repair by landlord's handyman: 'Absolutely no way that's legal'

Landlords are known for their shoddy repairs, but this fix is unbelievable.

This unfortunate Redditor is another victim of the "landlord special," a type of surface-level fix that doesn't address the problem, or even makes it worse.

"I noticed the sink was starting to move and sink and I contacted the landlord and she said she was going to send her guy … when I got home I opened the doors and saw this," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows an outrageous fix — it's literally just a stick holding up the sink.

The handyman made no mention of the stick to the Redditor's husband, and simply said they needed "some silicone sealer now and back to normal."

Whether the stick is supposed to be a permanent fixture to support the sink is unknown, but regardless, it's certainly unprofessional.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The landlord special is, unfortunately, quite common. These "fixes" can range from painting over bugs and brackets to downright dangerous installations. This landlord's solution to a leaking air conditioner was to leave a hair dryer on the wet carpet, plugged in, for several hours. The audacity is inexplicable.

It's not just improper maintenance — landlords will often try to prevent tenants from making other money-saving, eco-friendly decisions, like gardening on the patio or hanging clothes to dry.

If you're in a similar situation and struggling with a lazy landlord or a strict HOA, there are still ways to make money-saving, planet-friendly changes to your apartment, home, and community.

🗣️ Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Commenters were shocked at the so-called repair.

"He literally found a stick from outside," one user said. "That's insane."

"If that is a permanent fix from the supposed maintenance person then there is absolutely no way that's legal. Send that picture to your country/city Code Enforcement office because they will have a field day with that," another Redditor advised.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.