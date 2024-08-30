Tenant shares disturbing photo of landlord's solution to leaky AC unit: 'There's no way that's not illegal'

Broken and outdated heating and cooling systems are extremely energy-inefficient and cost homeowners and renters a ton of money in bills.

For example, when an air conditioner leaks, the average repair cost is between $200 and $1,500, depending on the severity of the leak and the parts needed to fix it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

But instead of making legitimate repairs, some landlords cut corners and put their tenants' safety at risk.

In a Reddit post, one renter shared a photo of a landlord's solution to a leaky air conditioning unit that was soaking the carpet.

The photo depicts a small hair dryer lying on the wet, carpeted floor — and it had been plugged in.

The renter posted the photo to r/LandlordLove and wrote, "It was left ON for at least 24 hours before I got there."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Not only is the landlord's sketchy DIY setup a fire hazard, but it is also a terribly inefficient way to deal with a faulty cooling system. Hair dryers use a significant amount of electricity with minimal drying capabilities, and this one got the renter no closer to a fully functional, energy-saving air conditioner.

Making an air conditioner more energy-efficient is often easier and more affordable than you might think.

Simply cleaning it regularly goes a long way for efficiency and only takes about 10 minutes. It's also helpful to clean your AC drains using a shop vac to suck out gunk and prevent flooding and clogs.

Knowing these types of DIY hacks is helpful because record-breaking heat waves and rising temperatures put many tenants in situations similar to those of the original poster. Even if you don't own the AC unit or don't have money to pay for a new one, you can work with your landlord to make your existing one work better and waste less energy.

"There's no way that's not illegal," one Reddit user commented on the post.

Another wrote: "I have seen those power strips melt from a LOT less than that. Full-on negligence."

"I'm surprised it didn't just die," someone else said of the hair dryer. "Those things don't have the kind of components to be on for that long."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.