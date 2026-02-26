Tenant slams landlord for enforcing building's 'more uniform look': 'Been losing a lot of sleep'

"I am so sorry your landlord is like this."

One person sparked outrage online after sharing photos of a garden that the landlord has decided to replace with grass.

In a Reddit post, the OP said that their landlord left them a notice stating he would remove their garden and replace it with grass for a "more uniform look."

However, the pictures included in the post showed lush green plants and many colorful flowers — a gardener's and pollinator's dream. The OP shared that they had chosen this rental 10 years ago because they were allowed to garden there.

And now, a decade of work may go down the drain, all due to a stubborn landlord.

"I just wanted to share my garden with someone before it is gone," the user stated.

Gardening is becoming an increasingly popular hobby — and for good reason. For example, if you grow your own fruits and vegetables, you can save money at the grocery store while eating healthy foods.

Additionally, gardening can be a great way to get in some movement throughout your day. According to the Mayo Clinic, tending to a garden can help improve strength and flexibility.

Gardening can also boost your mood. UT Health Austin shared that spending time outdoors and tending to plants helps combat anxiety, stress, and depression.

Plus, gardens provide food and shelter for pollinators. Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 35% of the world's crops rely on animal pollination — approximately one out of every three bites of food.

Commenters were bewildered by the landlord's decision to remove the garden.

"I'm devastated," one user wrote. The OP replied, "Thank you. Been losing a lot of sleep."

"What about all the pollinators that live there? Can you do an emergency environment request?" another said. Again, the OP expressed their sadness over the situation, replying, "That's the thing I'm most upset about, the loss of all food and housing for pollinators."

A third person shared, "I am so sorry your landlord is like this … Spending money when he doesn't need to on something that's already beautiful and raises his property value."

