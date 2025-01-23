  • Home Home

Tenant horrified by landlord's attempt at home repairs: 'That looks very unsafe'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: Reddit

A frustrated tenant reached out to Reddit for advice after their landlord continued to neglect necessary repairs. 

The tenant shared a series of photos revealing that the landlord's go-to repair method is duct tape. From holes in the walls to broken pipes, the landlord simply slapped on some duct tape and called it a day. 

"Duct tape doesn't fix everything," wrote the tenant in Reddit's r/LandlordLove forum. 

Redditors were appalled by the landlord's blatant neglect and urged the tenant to take precautions.

"That looks very unsafe," wrote one user. 

"I thought mine was bad, please don't touch anything it could very well [cause] a fire," said another Redditor.

When landlords fail to make repairs properly, they put their tenants in danger. In similar instances, landlords have failed to treat gas leaks, growing mold, and broken water pipes. 

These types of problems can lead to severe health complications for tenants. Gas leaks and growing mold can cause tenants to develop headaches, throat irritation, and congestion, among other symptoms. 

Similarly, leaky pipes can lead to astronomical gas and water bills. One tenant shared their frustrations after their landlord failed to fix their water pipe numerous times, causing their water bill to more than triple. 

Poor appliance work ultimately limits efficiency, which in turn wastes energy and forces tenants to pay more in utility bills

Unfortunately, these types of incidents are common. Across the country, landlords have been caught neglecting repairs and preventing renters from adopting eco-friendly lifestyle changes. Tenants have shared their frustrating experiences on Reddit, calling out landlords who restrict native plant gardens and outdoor clotheslines. 

Despite these challenges, however, tenants can still work with their landlords or homeowners associations to revise their bylaws and make eco-friendly changes. 

Redditors continued to sympathize with the tenant and discussed possible next steps.

"This should be a class in High School: Slumming 101," commented one user. "Would take pictures of everything of repair work and report it."

x