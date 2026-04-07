Mystery bug sends homeowner scrambling to identify: 'Maybe discovered a new species of bug!'

"Who knew how cool these little guys are?"

A Georgia resident asked the r/whatsthisbug Reddit community to identify a mystery critter doing laps around the rim of a candle on their porch.

The forum identified the bug as a do-gooder in disguise.

"Found this little guy/girl out back on the porch in Roswell, GA," the poster wrote alongside a video of the mystery bug. "What is it?"

In a comment, they added that the critter walked around the rim of the candle for about an hour.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Several commenters pointed out that it was similar to a bagworm, with one stating, "I thought maybe it was a bagworm at first! But it looked somewhat off."

Another seemed to know just what the OP spotted.

"A lacewing larvae covered in camouflage, also known as a trash bug," they wrote.

The consensus among this bug-identifying community was that this was, indeed, a lacewing larva. The OP was wise to educate themselves before taking any action, too — if they have any plants in their yard, the insect was likely lending them a hand.

According to the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, green lacewings are beneficial to gardeners and farmers because they feed on small, soft-bodied plant pests like aphids and caterpillars.

Many gardeners have learned to identify their eggs, which look like a small white speck hanging from a string on a leaf, ensuring they don't destroy them. This means they can keep the insects around as a natural pest control rather than using harmful chemicals.

Because they habitually cover their bodies with aphid carcasses and plant debris, lacewing larvae have also earned the names junk bugs, garbage bugs, or trash bugs.

Both the original poster and fellow Redditors were awed once they learned what the bug was.

"Who knew how cool these little guys are," one said. "Thank you for sharing!"

"Thank you all," the poster wrote in response to the information commenters shared. "Thought we had maybe discovered a new species of bug!"

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