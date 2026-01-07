Expert warns against aggressive growth that could take over backyards: '[It] knows no limits'

The plant is sometimes referred to as the "vine that ate the South."

It may look like a harmless leafy green vine, but this deceptively invasive plant will ruin your garden.

Kudzu, often dubbed "the vine that ate the South," has a long history of invading landscapes across the United States, smothering trees, shrubs, and even homes under a thick green blanket.

Its rapid growth, sometimes reaching up to a foot per day, makes it a nightmare for both natural ecosystems and homeowners alike.

Kudzu was originally introduced from Japan and southeast China in the late 19th century as a pretty ornamental plant and was later promoted for soil erosion control and forage for livestock beginning in the 1930s. The plant seemed like a harmless solution at first.

Over a span of two decades, a government program distributed millions of Kudzu seedlings across the American South, but the plant's vigorous nature quickly outpaced the benefits.

It has since covered millions of acres, leading to its reputation as one of the country's most notorious invasive species.

"Kudzu is known as the 'vine that ate the South' because it knows no limits," said Kevin Folta, PhD, a professor of horticulture sciences at the University of Florida, per Chowhound.

Invasive species like kudzu pose serious threats to ecosystems because they outcompete native plants for vital resources. Without natural predators or controls in their new environment, these aggressive plants can dominate landscapes, reduce biodiversity, and alter soil chemistry and local habitats.

"It is a disaster in natural ecosystems, where it outcompetes native plants for sunlight, water and nutrients," Folta continued.

For homeowners, this translates into quite the headache: eradication often requires years of persistent cutting, herbicide use, or other costly control measures just to prevent regrowth from extensive root systems.

For those looking to keep a kudzu plant indoors, don't.

"Growing kudzu indoors is like keeping a pet cobra. While it seems like a great idea, there's no good reason to have it," Folta said.

Instead, choose native plants for your yard. Native species are good for the health of local ecosystems and provide critical support for regional wildlife and pollinators. By fostering biodiversity, native plant gardens become more resilient to pests and environmental stressors.

For a thriving, low-maintenance garden that benefits both you and the environment, avoiding invasive species and planting natives isn't just smarter, it's essential.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.