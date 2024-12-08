Frustrated online user warns how KitchenAid mixers might stick you with a hefty bill: 'This should be illegal'

"Recently had to throw away a perfectly good washing machine because they made the 20 cent piece irreplaceable."

When we buy new belongings, we hope they'll last a long time — especially when we spend a lot of money on a brand with a reputation for quality. But more and more manufacturers are embracing planned obsolescence, the practice of designing products to stop working so that you'll have to buy a new one. One frustrated Redditor vented about an example in a recent post.

What's happening?

The complaint appeared on r/mildlyinfuriating. "KitchenAid using plastic pieces right next to a hot motor/radiator so that they melt, and not selling replacement parts so you can fix it yourself," the original poster said, attaching a photo to show what they meant.

In the photo, a thin plastic component is visible inside the KitchenAid mixer. It snapped completely in half in one place and bent at a 90-degree angle in another.

Why is planned obsolescence important?

This type of complaint isn't just about aesthetics or bad luck. Planned obsolescence costs people money, as items get poorer and poorer in quality so they need to be replaced more and more often. Once, KitchenAid mixers had the reputation of being indestructible, but now they break in ways that any good engineer could predict and prevent.

When this happens, the old item usually takes up space in a landfill, adding to the mountains of trash that people throw out every day.

"Recently had to throw away a perfectly good washing machine because they made the 20 cent piece irreplaceable," said a commenter. "This should be illegal."

Is KitchenAid doing anything about this?

In the U.K., KitchenAid offers recycling services to prevent your mixer from going in the trash. However, for pickup and in-store recycling, the company specifies that you must buy a new appliance before they'll accept your old one.

As Redditors pointed out, making the items repairable would do far more to prevent unnecessary waste.

What's being done about planned obsolescence more broadly?

Redditors were quick to recommend alternative sources for replacement parts for a mixer. "There's a guy on TikTok who sells pieces he makes for this exact reason," said one commenter.

Many companies do what they can to make this harder — such as using nonstandard parts and hiding documentation. But proposed right-to-repair laws in some locations would give consumers more protection and support in refurbishing items they already own.

Finally, up-and-coming designers are reminding the world that there's a better way by making kitchen appliances that are easy to repair.

